Sonam Wangchuk 13th day hunger strike demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has reached the 13th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
He's backing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after alleged exam irregularities.
The protest also shines a light on student suicides allegedly linked to the NEET-UG cancelation in May.
Wangchuk lost about 7.5kg
Wangchuk has lost about 7.5kg and is dealing with low blood sugar, but he says he's staying strong for the cause and insists on his right to peaceful protest.
Meanwhile, CJP is planning a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as the Monsoon Session begins, hoping to keep attention on exam reforms and student well-being.