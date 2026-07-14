Sonam Wangchuk 17th day hunger strike, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Sonam Wangchuk, activist-educationist, has been on a hunger strike for 17 days. He's calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET exam issues.
But his health is taking a hit: he's lost over 8kg and his blood pressure and glucose levels are dangerously low.
March to Parliament planned July 20
Big names like Mahua Moitra, Uddhav Thackeray, Arundhati Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah have asked Wangchuk to end his fast so he can keep fighting for change.
They appreciate how the protest has energized young people but say staying healthy is key for the long run.
The movement isn't slowing down either: a march to Parliament is planned for July 20.