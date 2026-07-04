Sonam Wangchuk 7th day hunger strike, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar has reached its seventh day, and his health is taking a hit: he's lost more than five kilograms and his blood sugar and blood pressure are dropping, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after allegations of a leaked NEET exam paper.
Dipke ties NEET to student deaths
Dipke has linked the NEET controversy to 20 student deaths and criticized PM Modi for not acting against Pradhan.
The protest has brought together hundreds of students, activists, and opposition leaders like Mahua Moitra, who called out the government for ignoring student concerns.
Even with his health worsening, Wangchuk is continuing his strike, shining a light on bigger accountability issues in education.