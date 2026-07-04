Sonam Wangchuk 7th day hunger strike, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Dipke ties NEET to student deaths

Dipke has linked the NEET controversy to 20 student deaths and criticized PM Modi for not acting against Pradhan.

The protest has brought together hundreds of students, activists, and opposition leaders like Mahua Moitra, who called out the government for ignoring student concerns.

Even with his health worsening, Wangchuk is continuing his strike, shining a light on bigger accountability issues in education.