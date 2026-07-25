Sonam Wangchuk accuses Safdarjung staff of blocking court-ordered transfer
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has accused Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital staff of stopping him from leaving after his court-ordered transfer on Tuesday.
In a video posted Friday, he said, "You are harassing me..." and "Arrest me if you want, but I am leaving."
The hospital later explained the video was filmed before it got the official order and in a no-videography zone.
Wangchuk hunger strike demanding exam reforms
Wangchuk had started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding fair exam reforms and action against paper leaks.
He was moved to Safdarjung by police on July 18, then finally shifted to Medanta Hospital after the court order.