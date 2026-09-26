Sonam Wangchuk apologizes after Leh speech comparing Ladakh to Tibet
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has publicly apologized after his recent protest speech in Leh, where he compared Tibet under Chinese rule to Ladakh.
The remarks upset his Tibetan friends, who felt offended.
In a video message, Wangchuk admitted his words were inappropriate and said he wanted to address the concerns of his Tibetan friends.
Wangchuk calls apology unequivocal and unconditional
Wangchuk, who's long supported Tibetan causes and backed boycotts of Chinese products, called his apology unequivocal and unconditional.
He made it clear he still stands with the Tibetan community.