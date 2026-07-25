Sonam Wangchuk arguing with staff at Safdarjung Hospital goes viral
India
A video of activist Sonam Wangchuk arguing with staff at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has blown up online.
In it, he calls the hospital the "worst institution," says he's being harassed, and insists on leaving.
His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, is also seen questioning police in the clip.
The whole scene has set off a wave of mixed reactions across social media.
Safdarjung says video predates court order
The hospital later clarified that this video was filmed before it got an official court order allowing Wangchuk to move to a hospital of his choice.
He had landed in Safdarjung after being removed from a hunger strike, but was transferred to Medanta Gurugram after the Delhi High Court stepped in.
The debate around his treatment (and the viral video) shows no sign of slowing down online.