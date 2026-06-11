Sonam Wangchuk backs CJP Pune protest and energizes gathering
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and climate activism, appeared in a video message supporting a citizens' protest in Pune ahead of the gathering.
Organized by CJP, the event was intended to bring together students, young people, parents, and civil society to talk about education, governance, and public policy.
Wangchuk's involvement has really energized the gathering and made it more visible.
Wangchuk says protest tackles multiple challenges
In a video message alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk emphasized that this protest isn't just about one topic: it's tackling several big challenges facing India's future.
He said he had just arrived in Pune from Delhi and would be speaking on issues he described as important for the country's future.
The CJP used social media and outreach campaigns to get broad participation from students, educators, activists, and concerned citizens, making sure everyone gets a chance to speak up.