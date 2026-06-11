Sonam Wangchuk backs CJP Pune protest and energizes gathering

Wangchuk says protest tackles multiple challenges

In a video message alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk emphasized that this protest isn't just about one topic: it's tackling several big challenges facing India's future.

He said he had just arrived in Pune from Delhi and would be speaking on issues he described as important for the country's future.

The CJP used social media and outreach campaigns to get broad participation from students, educators, activists, and concerned citizens, making sure everyone gets a chance to speak up.