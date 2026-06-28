Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike backing CJP protest
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has begun an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, backing the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against alleged exam scams like the NEET paper leak.
The CJP is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and wants more transparency in how competitive exams are run.
CJP founder says police cut water
Wangchuk had promised to take this step if the government didn't act on education accountability or Ladakh's autonomy.
Before starting, he and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke paid tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat, joined by students and farmer leaders.
Dipke says Delhi Police cut off water and sanitation at the protest site, raising concerns for Wangchuk's health but insists their movement is about fixing deep problems in India's exam system.