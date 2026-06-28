Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike backing CJP protest

CJP founder says police cut water

Wangchuk had promised to take this step if the government didn't act on education accountability or Ladakh's autonomy.

Before starting, he and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke paid tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat, joined by students and farmer leaders.

Dipke says Delhi Police cut off water and sanitation at the protest site, raising concerns for Wangchuk's health but insists their movement is about fixing deep problems in India's exam system.