Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has kicked off an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, protesting the NEET exam paper leak and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest backs Cockroach Janta Party's push for education reforms, which started as a one-day event on June 6 and grew into a full-blown demonstration by June 20.
Students and farmers demand NTA dissolution
Wangchuk, joined by student groups like AISA and JNU Students's Union, is also calling for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved.
Farmers and khap panchayat members from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab have shown up too.
Wangchuk told supporters, "the education minister's resignation is the first step toward achieving that."