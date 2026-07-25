Sonam Wangchuk calls Dharmendra Pradhan resignation a 'victory of democracy'
India
Sonam Wangchuk, known for pushing education reform and environmental causes, called Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister a "victory of democracy."
Pradhan stepped down amid ongoing protests and public dissatisfaction over various educational policies and decisions.
All eyes on India's education reforms
Wangchuk emphasized that the voice of the people cannot be ignored, highlighting how collective action can drive real change.
Now, all eyes are on who will take over, and whether India's education system will finally get the necessary reforms.