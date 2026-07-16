Sonam Wangchuk continues 18-day hunger strike, urges Chalo Sansad march
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist on an 18-day hunger strike, is refusing to end his fast until the government responds to his demands for accountability.
Despite requests from leaders and supporters, he says stopping now would weaken the movement.
On Wednesday, he urged people to join the Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad march to Parliament on July 20.
March demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
The march is focused on alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Wangchuk wants schools and colleges to treat July 20 as a real-life lesson in democracy by encouraging students and teachers to participate.
He reassured everyone that his health is stable, though he's feeling weak.
Registration for the march can be done online or by phone.