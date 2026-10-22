Sonam Wangchuk criticizes Indian government for canceling Ladakh meeting
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known climate activist, has called out the Indian government for canceling an important meeting with Ladakh leaders that was set for October 22, 2026.
He said both the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance were ready to talk after sharing proposals last week, but the sudden cancelation felt like another betrayal of trust.
Wangchuk highlighted how crucial Ladakh is right now, especially given ongoing tensions with China.
Wangchuk seeks legislature and electoral reforms
Wangchuk is pushing for a regional legislature and better local governance so that Ladakh's mostly tribal communities actually get a say in their future.
Wangchuk said the demand for a legislature was rooted in the need to give Ladakh's people a say in how the region was governed.
He's also asking for electoral reforms to protect democratic rights and make sure locals are truly heard.