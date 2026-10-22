Sonam Wangchuk criticizes Indian government for canceling Ladakh meeting

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known climate activist, has called out the Indian government for canceling an important meeting with Ladakh leaders that was set for October 22, 2026.

He said both the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance were ready to talk after sharing proposals last week, but the sudden cancelation felt like another betrayal of trust.

Wangchuk highlighted how crucial Ladakh is right now, especially given ongoing tensions with China.