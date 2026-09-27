Sonam Wangchuk demands answers over Sept 24 2025 Leh violence
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is calling for answers after the September 24, 2025, Leh violence that left four dead and several injured.
Despite a judicial inquiry, there is still no closure or compensation for victims.
Wangchuk, who was jailed in Jodhpur following protests for Ladakh's statehood, said, "There is no accountability."
Sonam Wangchuk urges electoral transparency
Wangchuk also voiced concerns about how elections are run in India, especially with recent controversies around the Election Commission.
While he cannot join every movement himself, he supports those fighting for more transparent and fair democratic processes.
He emphasized that real change needs collective action to keep institutions accountable.