Sonam Wangchuk denies government deal after 26 day hunger strike
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the educator-activist, has addressed criticism for ending his 26-day hunger strike supporting students upset over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
In a video on X, he firmly denied making any deals with the government.
Wangchuk questions character certificate, cites YouTube
Wangchuk said, "Do I need a character certificate to prove that my hunger strike was genuine?"
For those wanting more details, he pointed viewers to his full explanation on YouTube.