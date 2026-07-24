Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast after government gives written assurances

Sonam Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, marking the 26th day, after the government gave written assurances on dropping cases against nonviolent student protesters and considering compensation for suicide victims.

The announcement came from Leh Apex Body's Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, and Wangchuk ended his fast in front of two union ministers.

The government also agreed to drop cases against nonviolent student protesters and consider compensation for suicide victims.