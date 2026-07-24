Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast after government gives written assurances
Sonam Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, marking the 26th day, after the government gave written assurances on dropping cases against nonviolent student protesters and considering compensation for suicide victims.
The announcement came from Leh Apex Body's Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, and Wangchuk ended his fast in front of two union ministers.
The government also agreed to drop cases against nonviolent student protesters and consider compensation for suicide victims.
Cockroach Janta Party demands education reforms
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading protests since June 20, calling out exam irregularities, demanding education reforms, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Wangchuk joined their movement on June 28 while on hunger strike in Gurugram, always urging "Peace and only peace" even as things got tense during recent marches.