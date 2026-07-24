Sonam Wangchuk ends 26 day fast, declares beginning of accountability
India
Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital, with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh assuring him that exam paper leaks and accountability in the testing system will be discussed in Parliament.
Wangchuk described ending his fast as "BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!" for students.
CJP thanks Wangchuk, demands Pradhan's resignation
Wangchuk's protest was about accountability in the examination system.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) thanked him for supporting their cause, reiterated its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and listed 33 cities where protests have taken place demanding justice for affected students.