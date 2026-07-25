Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast denies secret government deal
India
Sonam Wangchuk has wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike, making it clear there was no secret deal with the government.
He ended his fast early on July 24 to protect students and protesters from possible crackdowns at Jantar Mantar.
Union Minister JP Nadda was there to hand him soup as he broke his fast.
Wangchuk pursues justice for Ladakh students
Wangchuk's main focus was justice for students booked after the Ladakh arrests last year.
Even though the government didn't give any written promise, he said the issue was acknowledged before he stopped fasting.
The protest took a toll (he lost 11kg and muscle), but he stayed committed, talking with Ladakh leaders until the end.
He's also considering legal steps over restrictions placed on him during his hospital stay.