Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after central government assurance

Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known environmental activist, wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike after the central government gave him a written assurance and several MPs gave him assurances to address his key demands, such as exam reforms, more accountability in the system, and no action against peaceful protesters.

After two days of talks, he got confirmation these issues will be raised in Parliament.

Wangchuk broke his fast at Medanta Hospital with juice and soup, surrounded by officials and his wife.