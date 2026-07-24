Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after government education pledge
India
Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike, after which the government promised to bring in educational reforms.
His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, confirmed the news and shared that officials also assured students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar they won't face any legal trouble for speaking up peacefully.
Students protest after alleged NEET-UG leak
Wangchuk's fast was part of ongoing student protests, where young people demanded a fair examination system and support for families affected by student suicides linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
While Angmo praised how calmly students protested, Wangchuk also called for an inquiry into nefarious elements trying to hijack their movement.
She stressed, "Students have the right to demand resignation."