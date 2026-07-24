Sonam Wangchuk ends 26 day hunger strike after government promises
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike after the government promised to take action on his main demands, like fixing exam policies and supporting families affected by student suicides linked to the NEET paper leak.
His protest, which ended on Thursday, July 23, 2026, got official attention, with ministers saying they'll address these concerns and won't target peaceful protesters.
Sonam Wangchuk in ICU, wife pleads
Wangchuk is now recovering in the ICU after losing 11kg during his fast.
His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, posted online asking people to give him "a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations," reminding everyone that not all of us can judge a life devoted to helping others.