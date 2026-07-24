Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after NEET-UG accountability agreement
India
Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital after the government agreed to push for exam reforms and discuss accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak.
Health Minister JP Nadda said these issues will be discussed in Parliament, and families of the suicide victims will receive compensation.
Government will not prosecute peaceful protesters
The government also promised that peaceful protesters, like those at Jantar Mantar and the recent Parliament march, won't face legal trouble.
Wangchuk extended his fast by two days to seal these assurances, later calling it "the beginning of accountability" in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) titled 'End of hunger... Beginning of accountability.'