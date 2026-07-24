Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after written NEET assurances
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after finally getting written assurances from the Indian government and MPs.
Their promises? To fix the NEET exam leak mess, reform how exams are run, and support families affected by related student suicides.
Wangchuk announced his decision while recovering in the hospital, saying this is just the "BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!"
Union ministers hand commitments to Wangchuk
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh personally handed over the written commitments to Wangchuk, joined by leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body.
Earlier, around 65 MPs from different parties had urged him to end his fast.
The government also promised that education reforms would be discussed in Parliament, compensation would reach families of suicide victims, and peaceful protesters wouldn't face any action.