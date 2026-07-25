Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike and Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike on Friday, after sparking a huge youth movement against exam paper leaks that hit millions of students.
The so-called "Cockroach" movement, powered by Gen Z and backed by celebrities, led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
Wangchuk's peaceful protest drew national attention
Wangchuk's peaceful protest drew national attention, with many likening his approach to Gandhi's.
Calling the outcome a victory of democracy, peace, patience, and perseverance, he encouraged people not to let fear hold them back from pushing for change.
Beyond this protest, Wangchuk is known for championing education reform and climate solutions in Ladakh (like inventing ice stupas to fight water shortages) and continues to inspire young people across India.