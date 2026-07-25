Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital Gurugram
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.
Leh Apex Body (LAB) leaders, including co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, were relieved and welcomed his decision and expressed relief over his health.
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were also present.
Wangchuk's return to strengthen Ladakh talks
Wangchuk's return is important because the Leh Apex Body is in the middle of key talks with the central government about Ladakh's future.
LAB members had urged him to end his fast, so he could help strengthen their negotiations during this crucial time.