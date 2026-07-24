Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital
After ending his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, activist Sonam Wangchuk got a gentle nudge from PM Modi to take care of his health.
Wangchuk was moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other leaders present as he broke his fast.
Wangchuk demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Wangchuk began fasting on June 28, calling out alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 exam and demanding reforms, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He ended his protest after talks with government officials to keep things peaceful.
PM Modi had earlier announced tougher actions against exam paper leaks, like setting up fast-track courts and stricter penalties.
The opposition is now pushing for even more accountability in Parliament.