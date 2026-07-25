Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike citing student safety concerns
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike, which he began on June 28 to back calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He decided to stop after worrying about violence against student protesters, especially after an incident last year in Ladakh where police fired on youth.
Government gave written assurances for students
Wangchuk ended his protest after the government gave written assurances: no action against peaceful protesters, a detailed parliamentary discussion on examination reforms and paper leaks, and favorable consideration of compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak.
He emphasized that protecting students comes first and said he trusts others will keep pushing for real change.