Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known activist, wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike protesting the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and in support of protests seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He broke his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh, urging everyone to stay peaceful and avoid any violence.
Parliament to discuss exam reforms
Wangchuk's protest ran alongside Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, both pushing for accountability in the NEET-UG leak.
He got support from 65 MPs through visits or letters.
The government has promised that peaceful protesters won't face legal action; Parliament will discuss exam reforms and paper leaks, and a meeting with CJP leaders is scheduled for noon on Friday, July 24 to address their demands.