Sonam Wangchuk ends 26 day hunger strike over exam leak

Wangchuk ended his fast after talks with ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and other leaders, choosing not to push for Education Minister Pradhan's resignation but urging everyone to keep protests peaceful.

This call for calm was expected to draw in more young people beyond politics.

Meanwhile, the government announced fast-track courts, fired 47 NTA officials, and promised tougher penalties for leaks, and Prime Minister Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery.