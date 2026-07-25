Sonam Wangchuk ends 26 day hunger strike over exam leak
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known Ladakhi activist, wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike protesting a major exam paper leak.
His move is seen as a big moment for students, who have been demanding real action from the government, but the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) maintained its demand for the education minister's resignation, with its leader stating he would continue the protest.
Wangchuk drops call for Pradhan resignation
Wangchuk ended his fast after talks with ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and other leaders, choosing not to push for Education Minister Pradhan's resignation but urging everyone to keep protests peaceful.
This call for calm was expected to draw in more young people beyond politics.
Meanwhile, the government announced fast-track courts, fired 47 NTA officials, and promised tougher penalties for leaks, and Prime Minister Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery.