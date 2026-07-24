Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike supporting NEET protests
Activist Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike on Thursday, which he began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support protests against the NEET exam paper leak and demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
His fast ended after he was moved to Medanta Hospital and held talks with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Wangchuk said he stopped the protest to avoid any risk of violence.
CJP praises Sonam Wangchuk, vows protests
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), leading the demonstrations, thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage" and said that his efforts had awakened the conscience of an entire nation.
While they are relieved he is safe, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke made it clear that peaceful protests will keep going until their demands are met: mainly more accountability in education and Pradhan's resignation.