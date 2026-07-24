Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike supporting NEET protests

Activist Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike on Thursday, which he began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support protests against the NEET exam paper leak and demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

His fast ended after he was moved to Medanta Hospital and held talks with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Wangchuk said he stopped the protest to avoid any risk of violence.