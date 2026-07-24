Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike seeking constitutional safeguards for Ladakh
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known climate activist and education reformer, has ended his hunger strike.
He was protesting for stronger constitutional safeguards to protect Ladakh's environment and ensure sustainable development, a cause that drew big support from civil society groups, students and political leaders.
Wangchuk ends fast after meeting ministers
Wangchuk's main demand was greater safeguards for Ladakh, including constitutional protections, environmental conservation, and sustainable development, aiming to balance environmental protection with local growth.
After meeting Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, he decided to call off his fast.