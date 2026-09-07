Sonam Wangchuk gives central government 1-year deadline for Ladakh assembly
Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator, educational reformer, and environmentalist, has given the central government a one-year deadline to address Ladakh's political demands.
He wants a Ladakh bill in Parliament during the upcoming winter session that would set up an elected assembly and bring the formation of an assembly and Ladakh's own government within a year.
Wangchuk urges custom governance for Ladakh
Wangchuk is pushing for more democracy and accountability in Ladakh, suggesting a custom system until the region is ready for full statehood.
He also raised concerns about environmental risks and criticized plans to open more liquor shops, warning this could hurt young people and distract them from shaping their own future.
For him, balancing progress with social and environmental care is key for Ladakh's next chapter.