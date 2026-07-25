Sonam Wangchuk hails Cockroach Janta Party protest end after concessions
Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk is cheering the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) decision to end its 35-day nationwide protest after the government agreed to major demands, like the education minister stepping down and compensation for families hit by the NEET exam leak.
He called it "a victory for democracy" and gave a shoutout to all the students, volunteers, and citizens who kept things peaceful.
Government to consider CJP 5-point plan
Wangchuk says this win is just a start. He's urging everyone to push for deeper reforms in education and governance so real change sticks.
The government has promised to consider CJP's five-point plan for exam and education fixes after talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das are trusting these promises, asking everyone to stay calm while they watch for meaningful action.