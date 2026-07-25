Sonam Wangchuk hails Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as 'victory of democracy'
What's the story
Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk has hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a "victory of democracy." The development comes after weeks of youth-led protests over irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Wangchuk, who had joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest demanding Pradhan's resignation, broke his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government on key issues related to the NEET paper leak.
Activist's response
Direct democracy... straight from the streets: Wangchuk
Wangchuk took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude and celebrate the success of peaceful activism.
He wrote, "Direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance."
The activist also thanked citizens for rising up against injustice and said that with Pradhan's resignation, the focus would now shift from accountability to reforms in the education system.
Twitter Post
Wangchuk's social media post following Pradhan's resignation
IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026
direct democracy... straight from the streets.
It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.
Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R
Resignation details
Pradhan's emotional resignation letter
Pradhan announced his resignation just hours before a scheduled meeting with the CJP.
In his emotional two-page letter, he expressed sadness over recent events and emphasized that it wasn't a matter of personal prestige.
He took full responsibility for the situation and was determined to protect students from injustice by the "exam mafia."
Protest aftermath
CJP demands reforms, compensation for families of students who died
The CJP has been at the forefront of protests demanding Pradhan's resignation and systemic reforms.
They demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak and an assurance that no action would be taken against student protesters.
Following Pradhan's resignation, the government announced legal reforms, administrative changes, and relief measures for protesters.
System overhaul
Government announces reforms and compensation
The government plans to set up fast-track courts for examination fraud cases and introduce a new Bill to strengthen anti-paper leak laws.
An administrative overhaul includes the replacement of the Education Secretary and removal of 47 National Testing Agency officials.
Financial compensation will be provided to families of students who died by suicide, and cases against student demonstrators will be withdrawn.