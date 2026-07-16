Sonam Wangchuk hits day 19 hunger strike over NEET irregularities

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his environmental activism, has hit day 19 of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

He began fasting on June 28 with the Cockroach Janta Party, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over alleged NEET exam irregularities.

Even as his health declines, Wangchuk says he will not end the protest until the government responds.