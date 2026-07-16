Sonam Wangchuk hits day 19 hunger strike over NEET irregularities
India
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his environmental activism, has hit day 19 of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
He began fasting on June 28 with the Cockroach Janta Party, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Even as his health declines, Wangchuk says he will not end the protest until the government responds.
Doctor warns Wangchuk could face complications
Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms and is now in the second stage of starvation, meaning muscle breakdown and rising uric acid levels.
His doctor warns that if this continues, he could face serious multi-organ complications.
Still, Wangchuk reassures supporters that he is stable enough to keep going for now, saying ending early would weaken calls for accountability.