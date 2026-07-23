Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 21-day hunger strike over paper leaks
India
Sonam Wangchuk, an activist and educationist, was hospitalized after 21 days of hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He has lost 11kg but says he will keep fasting until the government promises not to punish students protesting the alleged exam paper leaks.
The protesters' main demand: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.
Protests persist at Jantar Mantar
Even with police clearing protest tents and metro stations shut down to block access, crowds are still showing up at Jantar Mantar.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protests will not stop until Pradhan steps down.
While Prime Minister Modi has promised fast-track courts for those guilty in the paper leak, he has not spoken directly with protesters yet.