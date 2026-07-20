Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after Jantar Mantar hunger strike, vitals steady
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, is currently at Safdarjung Hospital.
Doctors say his vital signs are steady, but his blood work needs careful monitoring.
He was admitted on July 18 after concerns about his health during the protest at Jantar Mantar led medical experts and the Delhi High Court to recommend immediate hospitalization.
AIIMS and Safdarjung monitor Sonam Wangchuk
Safdarjung Hospital has teamed up with AIIMS experts to keep a close check on Wangchuk's condition.
They are stressing how important it is to monitor him continuously and act quickly if any complications come up. All treatments are happening under expert supervision.
Wangchuk's hunger strike, organized by the Cockroach Janata Party, is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over alleged exam irregularities.