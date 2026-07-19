Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized, protesters demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and taken to a hospital on Saturday, sparking fresh protests.
Supporters rallied behind the Cockroach Janta Party's call for a June 20, 2026 march to Parliament, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after the NEET-UG paper leak.
Abhijeet Dipke, who leads the activist platform, also began a hunger strike in solidarity.
Protests target exam mismanagement and leaks
People from across India showed up to protest against repeated exam mismanagement and leaks.
A retired teacher shared his concern for students facing unfair exams, while Ashutosh Mishra from Kanpur discussed how exam mismanagement and leaks affected his experience.
Advocates called the movement "historic" and urged everyone to stick together for real change in education.
Protesters even set up a symbolic bed with Wangchuk's photo, promising to stay overnight as they prepare for the June 20, 2026 march to Parliament.