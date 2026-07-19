Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized, protesters demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and taken to a hospital on Saturday, sparking fresh protests.

Supporters rallied behind the Cockroach Janta Party's call for a June 20, 2026 march to Parliament, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after the NEET-UG paper leak.

Abhijeet Dipke, who leads the activist platform, also began a hunger strike in solidarity.