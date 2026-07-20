Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike draws focus to Delhi Jantar Mantar
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is now the main focus at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting exam irregularities and calling for the education minister's resignation.
Since starting his hunger strike on June 28, Wangchuk's health has worsened, prompting police action and a court order for medical checks.
He was moved to Safdarjung Hospital, and concern for him has brought fresh energy to the protest.
Sonam Wangchuk dominates online protest conversation
Wangchuk's digital presence is outpacing CJP's: Google searches for him have surged past those for CJP, especially after July 18.
On Instagram, he gained nearly 1.4 million followers since July 16, and hashtags like #SonamWangchuk have seen over 500,000 posts, way more than #CJPProtest.
On X (formerly Twitter), #Wangchuk appears in 1.4 million posts, making him the clear leader of online conversation around these protests.