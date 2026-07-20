Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike draws focus to Delhi Jantar Mantar

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is now the main focus at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting exam irregularities and calling for the education minister's resignation.

Since starting his hunger strike on June 28, Wangchuk's health has worsened, prompting police action and a court order for medical checks.

He was moved to Safdarjung Hospital, and concern for him has brought fresh energy to the protest.