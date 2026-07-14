Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG 2026 leak

Sonam Wangchuk, the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan's Rancho in 3 Idiots, is currently on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He's protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and exam irregularities, demanding accountability from education officials.

Even after losing around 8.5kg in 17 days, he's sticking to his cause despite health risks.

Meanwhile, an old interview has resurfaced where Wangchuk joked about his connection to the film.