Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG 2026 leak
Sonam Wangchuk, the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan's Rancho in 3 Idiots, is currently on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He's protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and exam irregularities, demanding accountability from education officials.
Even after losing around 8.5kg in 17 days, he's sticking to his cause despite health risks.
Meanwhile, an old interview has resurfaced where Wangchuk joked about his connection to the film.
Wangchuk praises '3 Idiots' positive message
In the interview, Wangchuk praised 3 Idiots for its positive message but playfully said, "somebody else told me to say that I am a lot more beautiful than the character shown in the film."
The movie was inspired by his work in education and innovation, so it's clear he appreciates its impact but doesn't take himself too seriously!