Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike over NEET-UG leak and CBSE marking

After Wangchuk lost nearly 8.9kg and grew "very weak," the Delhi High Court ordered daily medical checkups, reminding everyone that "every life is precious."

Wangchuk wants the union education minister to resign and is calling for accountability and a parliamentary debate on exam issues.

More than 1,800 artistes, academics, writers and social activists have backed him and urged him to look after his health while continuing his fight.

Prominent political leaders and celebrities including Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor, and Swara Bhasker have also supported him.