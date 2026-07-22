Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike sparks worldwide protests over NEET unfairness
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which began on June 28 to protest alleged cheating and unfairness in India's NEET exam, has sparked protests around the world.
Supporters in cities like New York, London, San Jose, and Dublin are calling for big changes in India's education system and want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
India to discuss NEET in Parliament
With demonstrations growing louder, the Indian government has agreed to discuss the NEET controversy in Parliament.
Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh will meet protest leaders from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Meanwhile, Wangchuk was moved to Medanta Hospital by court order as officials checked on his health.
Protesters are still pushing for education reforms and for charges against demonstrators to be dropped.