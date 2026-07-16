Sonam Wangchuk hunger strikes 18 days to oust Dharmendra Pradhan
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 18 days, only drinking water and salt.
He's supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's push to remove Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and has lost around nine kg over the last 17 days.
Petition seeks to force feed Wangchuk
Doctors are keeping a close eye on him: his weight is down to about 57.15kg, and there are real worries about kidney damage and muscle loss.
A petition was filed in Delhi High Court asking for permission to force-feed him, but for now Wangchuk is sticking with his protest despite all warnings.