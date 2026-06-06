Sonam Wangchuk joins Delhi protest by CJP for education reform
India
On Saturday, activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk stood with young protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for urgent changes in India's education system.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest spotlighted issues like exam irregularities and problems in recruitment.
Wangchuk refuses to enter politics
Wangchuk told the crowd, "I don't like protest but we have to do it for justice," appreciating that the government allowed them to gather.
He turned down requests to enter politics, encouraging young people to step up instead.
Protesters honored students who reportedly died by suicide due to exam stress with a moment of silence, while CJP demanded accountability from officials and pushed for real change in education.