Sonam Wangchuk joins Jantar Mantar protest over NEET irregularities

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has joined the Cockroach Janata Party's youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, called his move "organic," saying it shows his commitment to education and helps keep the movement focused.

The protest is now in its 26th day, with students demanding action on NEET exam irregularities and asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.