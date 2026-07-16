Sonam Wangchuk joins Jantar Mantar protest over NEET irregularities
Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has joined the Cockroach Janata Party's youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, called his move "organic," saying it shows his commitment to education and helps keep the movement focused.
The protest is now in its 26th day, with students demanding action on NEET exam irregularities and asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Sonam Wangchuk monitored as health declines
Wangchuk's health is declining: he's lost weight and is under round-the-clock monitoring as Delhi's heat makes fasting even harder than in Ladakh.
He's no stranger to activism or government pressure: earlier this year he spent 170 days in jail pushing for Ladakh's rights, and before he was detained, the government revoked land from his institute and canceled a school's FCRA registration.
Despite setbacks, Wangchuk remains committed to supporting young voices.