Sonam Wangchuk lists conditions to end hunger strike amid protests
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, has spelled out what it'll take for him to end his hunger strike. He shared his conditions in a social media post.
Meanwhile, thousands braved rain and tight security to demand education reforms and an investigation into exam irregularities. The energy stayed strong, even with all the challenges.
Three AISA activists end hunger strike
Wangchuk says he'll stop his hunger strike if the government takes responsibility for recent education failures, MPs promise to address key concerns, or similar commitments are made during a hospital visit if his health worsens.
He's sticking with the protest until after the Sansad Chalo march on July 20 as Parliament's Monsoon Session kicks off.
With heavy police presence near Parliament, three AISA activists ended their hunger strike and shifted focus to public campaigns and pushing lawmakers during the session.