Sonam Wangchuk moved by Inaya Irshad's letter during hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist and education reformer, is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

In the middle of his protest, he received a heartfelt letter and rose from six-year-old Inaya Irshad.

Wangchuk shared the moment online, saying, "TOO WEAK TO SAY ANYTHING. Amidst all pain, this little girl brought a smile on my face."

The note thanked him for his sacrifices and ended with "Love from Inaya Irshad."