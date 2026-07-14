Sonam Wangchuk moved by Inaya Irshad's letter during hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist and education reformer, is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
In the middle of his protest, he received a heartfelt letter and rose from six-year-old Inaya Irshad.
Wangchuk shared the moment online, saying, "TOO WEAK TO SAY ANYTHING. Amidst all pain, this little girl brought a smile on my face."
The note thanked him for his sacrifices and ended with "Love from Inaya Irshad."
Supporters urge Wangchuk to prioritize health
Wangchuk posted a photo of the letter and rose, admitting he was "too weak to say anything" but that Inaya's gesture made him smile.
The post quickly caught attention for its emotional impact.
Meanwhile, updates reveal Wangchuk is suffering severe pain and muscle loss; supporters are urging him to put his health first so he can continue his work for the climate.