Sonam Wangchuk on 19-day hunger strike over NEET-UG leak

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party protests on June 6 and quickly became a leading voice.

Even as his health declines and others urge him to stop, he's asking supporters to join a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20.

The protest site is tough (hot, humid, and unsanitary) but Wangchuk and about 10 others are still fasting.

The Delhi High Court has now stepped in, issuing notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking urgent medical aid for Wangchuk.