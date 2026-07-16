Sonam Wangchuk on 19-day hunger strike over NEET-UG leak
Sonam Wangchuk, an activist and educationist, has been on a hunger strike for 19 days at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
He's demanding action after the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, a scandal that disrupted over 2.2 million students' futures, led to canceled exams, and sparked national outrage.
Delhi HC issues notices on Wangchuk
Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party protests on June 6 and quickly became a leading voice.
Even as his health declines and others urge him to stop, he's asking supporters to join a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20.
The protest site is tough (hot, humid, and unsanitary) but Wangchuk and about 10 others are still fasting.
The Delhi High Court has now stepped in, issuing notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking urgent medical aid for Wangchuk.