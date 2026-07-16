Sonam Wangchuk on day 19 fast demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Sonam Wangchuk, known for his work in education and the environment, has reached day 19 of a hunger strike.
He's calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, citing alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.
Despite feeling tired, Wangchuk says he is "still fine" and won't end his fast without a government response.
Plea asks force-feeding for Sonam Wangchuk
Concerns about Wangchuk's health are growing: a plea in the Delhi High Court sought directions to force-feed the activist and warns that he could face serious risks soon.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk is urging people to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
His campaign is drawing attention to repeated exam paper leaks like NEET-UG and pushing for more accountability from leaders.