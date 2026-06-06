Sonam Wangchuk praises peaceful Jantar Mantar protest over exam irregularities
Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk showed up at the CJP protest in Jantar Mantar to support students raising their voices about exam irregularities.
He appreciated that the government let the demonstration happen peacefully, calling it "a victory for India and even for the government."
The protest drew a big crowd of students and older supporters, showing just how much this issue matters to people.
Sonam Wangchuk urges classroom equality nationwide
Wangchuk used the moment to talk about bigger changes: he believes real equality in classrooms is key to national progress.
He suggested that politicians' kids should study in government schools so everyone gets a fair shot.
Wangchuk hopes this movement grows beyond just exam issues and sparks justice across both city and rural schools.
He also pointed out that fixing education needs teamwork from citizens and leaders alike, touching on environmental concerns too.