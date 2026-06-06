Sonam Wangchuk praises peaceful Jantar Mantar protest over exam irregularities

Sonam Wangchuk urges classroom equality nationwide

Wangchuk used the moment to talk about bigger changes: he believes real equality in classrooms is key to national progress.

He suggested that politicians' kids should study in government schools so everyone gets a fair shot.

Wangchuk hopes this movement grows beyond just exam issues and sparks justice across both city and rural schools.

He also pointed out that fixing education needs teamwork from citizens and leaders alike, touching on environmental concerns too.