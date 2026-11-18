Wangchuk broke down the costs: about ₹1 crore was spent during his nearly six months under detention, and another ₹1 crore went into security for his two-month alleged house arrest (think multiple guards and vehicles).

He also pointed out bigger issues in Ladakh, like herders losing access to grazing pastures along the border with China and delays in justice after last year's violence in Leh.

As he put it, Wangchuk said on X, "Please tell me in comments, should I stop paying my taxes or we should unite to change the government itself... of course I mean in the next elections!"